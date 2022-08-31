As communities grieve, questions remain about murder-suicide involving Avon Police Sgt.

Thomas 'T.J.' Jacius shot his wife, Doreen Jacius in their East Granby home Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The grieving process continues for the close-knit community of East Granby in the wake of a murder-suicide involving two prominent public servants.

The tragedy is also sparking questions about what the Avon Police knew about the Sergeant who pulled the trigger.

FOX61 has reached out to the Avon Police multiple times for an interview to go beyond their initial statement of condolence that they issued. FOX61 has been told that Chief Paul Melanson will be talking more about the topic, but so far, no word on when that would be.

It’s been three days since Avon Police Sgt. Thomas Jacius shot dead his wife Doreen in an off-duty murder-suicide at their East Granby home on Sunday on Wynding Hills Drive.

“I think the whole community is just really shocked,” said Mikaela Zito of East Granby.

On Wednesday, a U.S. DOT medical waste van was spotted at the residence. Ryan McKeen lives in the neighborhood and knows the Jacius family. He said it was, “Shocking. It was shocking to learn that this was them.”

For some, that shock is turning to outrage as questions swirl about what, if anything, Avon Police saw that may have concerned them during the course of Sgt. Jacius’s performance of duty.

“We don’t have any data that says it’s more prevalent in this profession than others. I think it’s really about power and control and it comes down to the individual relationship,” said Meghan Scanlon, the CEO of the Connecticut Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

From the outside looking in, those who knew the couple say their relationship looked perfect.

“If there were warning signs, I don’t know if anybody saw them,” said McKeen.



As a police officer, Jacius did have access to a firearm.

“Which we do know increases the likelihood of death in domestic violence situations,” said Scanlon.

Others are turning their outrage to action. A GoFundMe to support the couple’s two devastated daughters has so far raised nearly $25,000.

“These kids are going to go through a lot. They are going through a lot, I’m sure,” said McKeen.

Makeshift memorials from flowers to angels have been placed at the foot of the couple’s driveway and the entrance to the East Granby Library where Doreen was the director.

“She just was so nice and efficient. Always had a smile on her face. She had this library running like a well-oiled machine,” remarked Zito.

Among the mementos was a handwritten note that read, ”We love you. You will be missed. You taught us beautifulness, a smile, education and kindness. I’m so sorry…I wish I could have helped. I wish someone was there to protect you."

This can only be described as a tragedy, and it’s putting the issue of domestic violence and suicide squarely in the spotlight. You are reminded that if you or a loved one needs help you can call or text the CT Safe Connect hotline 24/7 at 888-774-2900.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.