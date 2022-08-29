'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide

A vigil was held outside of the East Granby Public Library Monday evening.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman.

"To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby.

The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, the victim of a murder-suicide. A vigil was held outside of the East Granby Public Library to remember her.

"Thoughtful, kind, very caring. Her job at the library suited her very well. She was very proud of what she did and she did a good job at it," said State Rep. Tami Zawistowski.

Those who knew Jacius all described her the same way, a beloved member of the community who made an impact through her work.

"Any complaints they just got taken care of, she did her job," said John Nissopoulos of East Granby. "She was a good woman," he said.

"To find out that this happened to her was a real blow. She was a sweet, kind, lovely person," Wright said.

Jacius' husband, 49-year-old Thomas "T.J." Jacius, died by suicide. He was a sergeant for the Avon Police Department.

The couple was found dead in their home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening.

The incident has been devastating to the small community.

"It's only about 52-hundred people in the town and when you have something like this happen, you don't expect it. It's such a shock," Zawistowski said

It was one of several domestic violence incidents over the weekend, including another murder-suicide in Wethersfield.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence wants everyone to know there is always help.

"Some of the services include counseling, support groups, emergency shelter, access to hoteling when that is needed. Access to other housing services," said Liza Andrews, director of public policy and communications. "We just always want survivors to know they're not alone," Andrews said.

For more information on resources available visit here. A 24/7 hotline can be reached at (888) 774-2900.

The East Granby Public Library will remain closed until Friday, September 2nd.

