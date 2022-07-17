ConnectiCon brings big crowds and cosplay to downtown Hartford

The four-day convention hosted a multi-genre selection of cosplay, gaming, celebrity guests, panels and workshops

HARTFORD, Conn. — Big crowds descended on downtown Hartford this weekend for ConnectiCon, Connecticut’s oldest fan-run convention celebrating all things pop culture.



“I think it’s a lot of fun to be able to express yourself through costume. It allows us to do either, you dress up as something that you wish you were or dress up as a part of yourself you wish to explore more,” said attendee Jodie Chabot.

The four-day convention hosted a multi-genre selection of cosplay, gaming, celebrity guests, panels and workshops. The event brings in big crowds from all over the region.

“It’s the first convention I’ve ever been to so I know obviously you can go to several other ones like Boston, but this one I’ve had a calling to it as you can say. It’s a bright, friendly environment. You don’t feel judged by anybody,” said attendee Brian Wehmeyer.

Organizers said they broke records for both Friday and Sunday.

“I think so many of us have social anxiety and it’s because we’re afraid of being accepted for who we are and when someone has the courage to start a panel about something they really love and people go to it, all that does is create this bio-feedback of yeah, you’re accepted, your ideas are cool,” said Chabot.

