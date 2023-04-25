Enfield man charged after going over 130 mph on I-91: State police

A trooper had to call of a pursuit twice due to the excessive speed putting drivers on I-91 at risk.

HARTFORD COUNTY, Conn. — An Enfield man is facing several charges after he was clocked going over 130 mph on Interstate 91, state police said.

On Friday, troopers were on I-91 northbound in the Windsor Locks area conducting routine traffic enforcement. A trooper assigned to the Traffic Services Unit Aggressive Driving Team saw a Dodge Challenger driving erratically and was clocked, going 132 mph while passing other traffic.

The trooper immediately attempted to catch up to the Challenger, but it began to accelerate and passing cars on both shoulders of the highway.

The car traveled at speeds over an estimated 140 mph, and out of caution and safety for other drivers, the trooper stopped the pursuit and got off the highway at exit 46 in Enfield.

While driving to the exit ramp, the trooper saw that the same challenger had also used the same exit and was found at the bottom of the ramp.

Emergency lights and siren activated, the trooper again tried a traffic stop.

But, the Challenger suddenly accelerated and went back onto I-91, driving southbound in an erratic manner, reaching speeds of over 100 mph once more. The trooper again called off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Investigators then learned the driver's identity, 23-year-old Trend Logan, and a warrant was granted for his arrest that day.

Logan was stopped by East Windsor police on Monday while driving the Challenger. Logan was then taken into custody and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, and failing to obey an officer's signal and engaging in a pursuit.

Logan was held on a $75,000 and is expected in court Tuesday.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

