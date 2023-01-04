Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue, collected benefits

The South Windsor man has been charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workman’s Comp.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits.

Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment as a corrections officer with the State of Connecticut Department of Correction.

McLeod was charged with one count of Fraudulent Claim or Receipt of Benefits, one count of Larceny in the First Degree and Defrauding a Public Community.

According to the arrest warrant, McLeod was injured on the job and placed on temporary total disability. At that time he received wage replacement benefits paid by the state.

"During the period of disability, the recipient is considered to be unable to perform any type of work due to the work-related injury and must inform his employer of any medical improvement, and to report any other employment income beyond the benefits provided," Officials said.

While receiving worker's comp benefits, authorities said McLeod allegedly worked for JetBlue and did not disclose the new job or that he was able to work for the Department of Corrections.

McLeod surrendered himself at the Rocky Hill Police Department. He is expected to appear in court on January 11.

