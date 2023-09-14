Crash involving farm tractor closes road in East Granby

There are serious injuries reported, according to Connecticut State police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A portion of Floydville Road in East Granby is closed on both sides Thursday morning after a vehicle collided with a farm tractor.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. There are serious injuries reported, according to Connecticut State Police. It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to avoid Floydville Road and seek alternate routes. Connecticut state police, EMS and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, troopers said.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.