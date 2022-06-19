Crews investigate Southington fire: Officials

One occupant from the second floor and a firefighter was transported by ambulance to the Hospital of Central Connecticut and where they were treated and released

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Firefighters put out a second-floor fire on 35 West Main Street that was beginning to extend to the nearby building on 19 West Main Street in Southington.

On Sunday at around 8:00 a.m., the Southington Communications Center received a call reporting a fire on the intersection of West Main Street and South Main Street.

On-duty staff was dispatched to the fire. While responding to the fire, multiple calls were received stating the building was on fire. Mutual Aid companies were increased to include Bristol and Meriden and town coverage by Plainville, Berlin and Cheshire.

Upon arrival, the fire on 35 West Main Street was venting from the second floor and beginning to extend to a nearby building, 19 West Main Street.

Ladder 1's crew stretched a hose line to take down the fire impinging on the nearby building and redirected to extinguish the fire on the main building with an aggressive interior attack.

Multiple handlines were used to extinguish the fire and protect exposures.

Traffic protection was provided by the Southington Police Department.

One occupant from the second floor was transported by ambulance to the Hospital of Central Connecticut - Bradley Memorial Campus and was treated and released. A firefighter was also treated and released.

The building is uninhabitable at the time.

This fire is under investigation.

