Rocky Hill police, fire crews remove 2 cars found in Connecticut River

Police have not reported any entrapments or rescues.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Firefighters in Rocky Hill spent Saturday morning pulling out two cars that were found in the Connecticut River.

The scene is at Ferry Park, near the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry. Its services were suspended for several hours while the scene was active, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT). Ferry service has since resumed.

The Ferry Park's boat launch was also closed during the investigation.

The cars were driven into the river overnight Saturday and were found at the bottom, leaking gas, according to the Rocky Hill Fire Department.

The boat launch is closed at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill. Two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight and are sitting at the bottom of the river leaking gas. There are no injuries. The fire department, police department, and DEEP are currently working at the scene. pic.twitter.com/aSViuKGv2C — Rocky Hill Fire Department CT (@RockyHill_FD) August 20, 2022

The Rocky Hill Police Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were also on the scene.

Police have not reported any entrapments, injuries or need for rescues.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.