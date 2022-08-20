x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

Rocky Hill police, fire crews remove 2 cars found in Connecticut River

Police have not reported any entrapments or rescues.
Credit: Rocky Hill Fire Department

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Firefighters in Rocky Hill spent Saturday morning pulling out two cars that were found in the Connecticut River.

The scene is at Ferry Park, near the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry. Its services were suspended for several hours while the scene was active, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT). Ferry service has since resumed.

The Ferry Park's boat launch was also closed during the investigation.

RELATED: Husky puppy missing after being taken in armed robbery in Bridgeport

The cars were driven into the river overnight Saturday and were found at the bottom, leaking gas, according to the Rocky Hill Fire Department.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The Rocky Hill Police Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were also on the scene.

Police have not reported any entrapments, injuries or need for rescues.

RELATED: Boating 'accident' leaves 2 injured in Stonington

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

CREC Back to School party looks to give away backpacks to students

Before You Leave, Check This Out