Stolen police cruiser crashes into Bristol diner, suspect in custody: Police

Drivers traveling in the area of Stafford Avenue and Brook Street in Bristol are asked to seek alternate routes.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police placed a suspect in custody after they allegedly carjacked a police car and crashed into Palma's Restaurant following a pursuit.

At around 12:18 p.m. Thursday, Bristol police were investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington.

During the investigation, a police car was stolen and a pursuit began. The stolen police car crashed into Palma's Restaurant on 100 Stafford Avenue.

There is no threat to the public at this time. There's no word on injuries.

