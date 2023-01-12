x
Hartford County

Stolen police cruiser crashes into Bristol diner, suspect in custody: Police

Drivers traveling in the area of Stafford Avenue and Brook Street in Bristol are asked to seek alternate routes.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police placed a suspect in custody after they allegedly carjacked a police car and crashed into Palma's Restaurant following a pursuit.

At around 12:18 p.m. Thursday, Bristol police were investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington. 

During the investigation, a police car was stolen and a pursuit began. The stolen police car crashed into Palma's Restaurant on 100 Stafford Avenue. 

There is no threat to the public at this time. There's no word on injuries.

Drivers traveling in the area of Stafford Avenue and Brook Street in Bristol are asked to seek alternate routes. 

