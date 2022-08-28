2 dead in East Granby "suspicious incident"

Police say there is no threat to the public.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police (CSP) and the East Granby Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two adults in an East Granby home.

The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired.

Police found two adults, a man and a woman, dead.

The Central District Major Crime Squad has been dispatched.

The scene is active and under investigation.

