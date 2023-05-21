Cyclist critically injured in Rocky Hill crash

Police said around 9:50 p.m. a bicyclist was hit by a car in the area of 2301 Silas Deane Highway.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A cyclist was critically injured Saturday evening when he and a car collided.

Police said around 9:50 p.m. a bicyclist was hit by a car in the area of 2301 Silas Deane Highway, just north of the Elm Street intersection.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene and found the victim, a 70-year-old man who had been on a bicycle that collided with a vehicle as they both traveled southbound on the Silas Deane Highway.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed as in critical condition. The name of the bicyclist will not be released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating police during this investigation.

Due to the seriousness of the motor vehicle crash, the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad was activated and will assume the investigation. If anyone has any information or witnessed the collision occur, they are requested to contact Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at 860-258-2041 or by email at jfoss-rugan@rockyhillct.gov. Any further information will be released in a subsequent news release if any information becomes available.

