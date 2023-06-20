DEA, State Police, others investigating Bloomfield building fire as arson

The fire happened early Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Local, state and federal authorities are investigating what officials say was an intentionally set early morning fire at a commercial building in Bloomfield.

A passerby called 911 around 2:48 a.m. on Monday to report a structure fire on West Newberry Rd.

When firefighters got to the scene, the east side of the building and the front were on fire.

The building was unoccupied, and the fire was put out by Fire Department personnel. The building suffered severe structural damage. Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Fire officials are trying to figure out what the building was used for and are trying to track down the owner. There "appears to be some sort of business going on inside,” according to Roger Nelson, the Bloomfield Fire Marshal.

Bloomfield Police are investigating the fire with the assistance of the Fire Marshal, the State's Attorneys' Office, DEA, Connecticut State Police, and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Anyone with information concerning the fire should contact Detective James Thurston j.thurston@bloomfieldpolice.org.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.