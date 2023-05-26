East Granby schools close after elementary school student finds paper with narcotics on it: Officials

School officials said the substance tested positive for crack cocaine and fentanyl.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — East Granby officials and state police are investigating after an elementary student took a folded paper with narcotics home after school, according to police.

The incident happened during Thursday's afternoon bus run, Superintendent of Schools Missy Bavaro-Grande said in a letter to parents and staff.

According to Bavaro-Grande, an elementary student had a folded piece of paper that was later found to contain a white powder substance.

The discovery was brought to the attention of school administration officials later in the night.

Bavaro-Grande said local and state police and the emergency management director were all called, and the substance was taken to the police for testing. The test later came back positive for crack cocaine and fentanyl.

All East Granby schools are closed for Friday out of an abundance of caution, Bavaro-Grande said, so police investigators and narcotics dogs will have time to conduct searches of all buses and schools and allow for the necessary cleaning protocols.

There will also be no out-of-district transportation, along with no access inside any school buildings for Friday.

Anyone who knows any information about this incident is asked to call East Granby police at (860) 653-5385.

This is a developing story.

