East Hartford police investigate after 1 man was left tied up in car, another kidnapped

East Hartford police were called to the 900 block of Burnside Ave. just after midnight, where two men were assaulted in a parking lot.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police are investigating after two men were assaulted, and one of them was then kidnapped overnight Saturday.

Arriving officers found out that one of the men who was assaulted had his wrists bound and put inside his own vehicle. The suspects took the second victim as police were arriving.

Wethersfield police alerted East Hartford police later in the morning that the second victim was found in Wethersfield.

Both victims suffered minor injuries. Police believe that this attack was targeted. There is no immediate threat to the public at this time, police said.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

