17-year-old shot in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 17-year-old was shot in the leg on Tuesday night in East Hartford.
East Hartford police said the shooting happened in the area of 22 Brookline Drive, around 7:30 pm.
The injury is non-life-threatening. Police do not know if the incident was targeted. The shooting is under investigation.
Police said there's no danger to the public that they're aware of.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
