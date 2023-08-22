x
East Hartford

17-year-old shot in East Hartford

Police said he was shot in the leg in the area of 22 Brookline Drive.
East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 17-year-old was shot in the leg on Tuesday night in East Hartford

East Hartford police said the shooting happened in the area of 22 Brookline Drive, around 7:30 pm.  

The injury is non-life-threatening.  Police do not know if the incident was targeted. The shooting is under investigation.

Police said there's no danger to the public that they're aware of.   

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

