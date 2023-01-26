Arrest made in 2022 East Hartford homicide

A 15-year-old was initially arrested in connection to the shooting, but police later determined that a 19-year-old was the shooter.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An arrest has been made in an East Hartford homicide investigation a year after it happened and after a different teen was originally arrested in connection to the shooting.

East Hartford police arrested 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford on Monday and charged them with manslaughter in connection to the death of a 17-year-old killed on Westbrook Street in January 2022.

On Jan. 9, 2022, police said a 17-year-old from East Hartford was shot and multiple people involved fled the scene in a car.

The investigation initially led to the arrest of a 15-year-old after giving police a confession, officers said. That teen was charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting.

Investigators later determined that the 15-year-old was not the shooter. It is not clear if the 15-year-old had other involvement in the shooting. It is also not clear if the charge was dropped.

Police determined that Clarke was the real shooter. Clarke had left the state right after the shooting but had recently returned, police said.

Clarke was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and weapons in a vehicle, and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

