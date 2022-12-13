Students injured in school bus crash on I-84 in East Hartford

The crash happened as the bus was heading toward the Charter Oak Bridge.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A school bus hit a concrete barrier and then careened to the other side of the highway, hitting the barrier on the other side of the road, causing many of the students to be treated at area hospitals for possible injuries.

According to State Police, the bus carrying students from the Bridgeport area was traveling on the I-84 West to Route 15 South ramp in the right lane in East Hartford. The highway bears to the left but the bus was unable to take the corner and hit the concrete barrier on the right shoulder then crossing both lanes of traffic and struck the concrete barrier on the left shoulder before coming to a stop on the left shoulder.

There were a total of 29 people on the bus. Most were seven or eight years old. Five were taken to Hartford Hospital with possible injuries. Another five were taken to St. Francis Hospital with possible injuries. Three were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Hospital with possible injuries. And another three were taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with possible injuries. The driver was issued an infraction for Failure To Drive In Proper lane.

