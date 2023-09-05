Catalytic converter thief sentenced to more than 4 years: Court

The average scrap price for catalytic converters currently varies between $300 and $1,500.

HARTFORD, Conn — A New Britain man was sentenced Tuesday for participating in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring.

Roberto Alicea, 31, of New Britain was sentenced to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for his part in the crime. Alicea has been held since his arrest on August 23, 2022. On June 13, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property.

Prosecutors said Alicea was arrested after an investigation into the coordinated theft of catalytic converters from cars and trucks across Connecticut. A catalytic converter contains precious metals, can easily be removed from its vehicle, and is difficult to trace, making it a desirable target for thieves. The average scrap price for catalytic converters currently varies between $300 and $1,500, depending on the model and type of precious metal component.

The investigation found that Downpipe Depot & Recycling LLC on Park Avenue in East Hartford purchased stolen catalytic converters from a network of thieves, including Alicea, and then took them and sold the catalytic converters to recycling businesses in New York and New Jersey. Business records seized during the investigation revealed that, between December 2021 and May 2022, Downpipe Depot paid Alicea about $540,000 for catalytic converters.

Prosecutors said Alicea’s criminal history includes convictions for larceny, criminal trespass, property damage, assault with a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, and engaging in a police pursuit.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.