Catalytic converters stolen from over 30 buses in East Hartford: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two East Hartford bus lots found their buses had been targeted for numerous catalytic converter thefts Monday Morning.

The Autumn Transportation bus lot in East Hartford reported that 26 catalytic converters were stolen from their buses.

The lot is located on Oakland Avenue, and the buses serve the Capital Reginal Education Council (CREC) schools.

The transportation company said school was not delayed or canceled as buses were borrowed from other places.

East Hartford police also confirmed that more catalytic converters were stolen from a bus garage on Alna Lane owned by First Student.

East Hartford officials did not specify how many were taken from that bus lot but said in total over 30 buses were impacted between both lots.

Two weeks ago, Torrington Public Schools were delayed after catalytic converters were stolen from buses as well.

All-Star Transportation, the bus company that Torrington uses, said 10 catalytic converters were stolen from their smaller buses.

They resorted to using different vehicles from a nearby terminal.

Repairing the damage will cost over $30,000 for All-Start, officials said.

