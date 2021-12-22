East Hartford home's Christmas display aims at helping local food bank

The display takes kids on an adventure that includes a Holly Jolly Trolley, Operation Present Drop, and even Santa himself!

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Rick Bolash in East Hartford was not letting a gray, rainy Wednesday morning interfere with the Christmas display in his yard.

Bolash is taking kids on an adventure that includes a Holly Jolly Trolley, Operation Present Drop, and even Santa himself! The kids can also mail a letter to Santa.

Neighbor Liz Saunders tipped FOX61 off to the display with an email.

“It is the north pole," explained Bolash. "I have some animatronics –I try to get things that are unique."

The display is free for visitors who are encouraged to make a donation to the nearby St. Mary’s Foodbank if they can when they come. So far some three carloads of food have headed for families in need.

“With all the bad news that we see, unfortunately, this is a lot of good news,” said Saunders. "It makes me feel very fulfilled, very fulfilled that Rick is doing this and that we are reaching out to individuals in my local community who need assistance."

For Bolash, it’s all part of being a good neighbor at a time when he says we could all use some extra cheer.

“It is an awesome feeling, it really is," said Bolash. "Like I said, last year we had nothing with the COVID and everybody needed Christmas last year and we need it this year too."

The mailbox will be available with expedited mail service through Christmas Eve. Visitors can make a donation to the food bank at the display through January.

