2 people fatally shot during 'targeted home invasion': Police

Police said two people forced their way into a home on Graham Street when they were shot. One died at the scene and the other at the hospital.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — Two people are dead after they forced their way into a home in East Hartford and were shot, police said.

According to officials, the two people entered the home and were shot in the living room. Police were called to the just after midnight.

One person died at the scene while the other died at the hospital, police said.

The incident was not random, police said, and all three people involved knew each other. Police described the incident as a "targeted home invasion".

The person who fired the shots has not been arrested and is at the East Hartford Police Department cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been announced at this time.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved in the incident. No other injuries were reported as well.

This is a developing story.

