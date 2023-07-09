East Hartford pair in court after infant left in park in record heat for hours

Laquasha Thompson and Sadiki Donalds were arraigned after allegedly leaving their 2-month-old outside in a park.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — The parents of a two-month-old who was allegedly left alone in a park in the extreme heat were arraigned Thursday at Manchester Superior Court.

The parents, Laquasha Thompson, 36, and Sadiki Donalds, 35, were charged with first-degree endangerment and risk of injury.

In court, the couple could be heard screaming at one another from lock-up.

Documents allege Thompson left the baby in a driveway and headed to work without confirming that the baby's father, Donalds, was there.

In the arrest warrant, prosecutors said Donalds then began texting Thompson, "Come get her, I'm not dealing with this." Police said Donalds, who is on parole, also sent texts that said, "I'm about to go lay down with my girl" and refused to care for the baby.

Allegedly, Thompson did not return back to the house to check on her child until about four hours later.

Donalds reportedly took the baby to Alumni Park where she was later found by her mother unattended near the playground and brought the child to the police station to make a report.

The baby was examined by the East Hartford Fire Department and transported to Connecticut Children's for further evaluation. The baby did not sustain any injuries.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

Thompson was held on a $75,000 bond and Donalds was held on $100,000.

