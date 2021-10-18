East Hartford PD investigating several attempted burglaries at ATM machines

Police said several suspects were trying to break into ATMs at these locations using a crowbar

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — Police are looking for four men after they said there were several attempts at ATM burglaries overnight in East Hartford.

The burglaries happened at the Express Mini Mart and Xpress Fuel locations on Main Street, and one more location on Main Street by Prospect Street.

Police said several suspects were trying to break into ATMs at these locations using a crowbar. The suspects were reportedly driving a gray Hyundai Sonata. According to police, at least two of the machines were empty.

No injuries were reported.

