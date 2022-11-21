State police asking for public's help in East Hartford crash investigation

One person was seriously injured after being ejected from the vehicle.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon, and state police are seeking the public's help in their investigation.

A Ford Econoline and Ford Escape drove east on Route 2 just west of the Exit 5D off-ramp in East Hartford. State police said the driver of the Escape tried to pass the Econoline by driving in the left shoulder, which narrows.

The driver attempted to cut back into the left lane, where his vehicle hit the left front fender of the Econoline. The initial impact caused the Escape to veer to the right and roll over down the embankment, causing the rear passenger to suffer serious injuries after being ejected.

According to the police report, a 45-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were seriously injured. It's not clear which was thrown from the SUV. No other injuries were reported.

Any additional witnesses are urged to contact Trooper Dean #416 at 860-534-1000, Michael.Dean@ct.gov.

