East Hartford man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, sexually assaulting resident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An East Hartford man is behind bars after police say he allegedly broke into a home and sexually assaulted one of the residents.

This happened on Friday on Whitney Street and police arrested 29-year-old Tyonne Pierce yesterday after finding fingerprints and evidence on scene.

This is the second violent crime that has plagued this East Hartford neighborhood in the last week.

On Friday, this alleged home invasion and sexual assault happening on Whitney Street and on Sunday a woman found stabbed to death just around the corner on Martin Circle.

“It’s crazy. It’s been a week span. It’s crazy. I don’t know what’s going on,” said Matthew Harris.

People in this East Hartford neighborhood say they usually wake up to peace and quiet.

“It’s nice. It’s peaceful, you know,” said Harris.

But over the last week they have seen their fair share of crime scene tape and police across the area they call home.

The latest crime, Police say 29-year-old Tyonne Pierce was arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking in a home and sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping in the room with her boyfriend in her home on Whitney Street.

Harris lives right across the street.

Matthew Harris “I have daughters, nieces, aunts, you know. It’ crazy because it would have been us. It could have been anybody, so I feel really bad,” said Harris.

According to the police report during the assault, the suspect took his mask off and said quote “he liked the female victim, but she never liked him back.”

One victim fought with the suspect, which allowed the other victim to get away. After a struggle, the suspect fled the scene through a broken bedroom window.

The report also states, officers were able to identify the suspect through DNA and a cellphone left behind at the scene.

All the while, police are still investigating the brutal stabbing death of 51-year-old Andra Valcinord.

Police found her unresponsive in her home on Martin Circle which is the next block over from Whitney Street

Right now, no arrests have been made and police said investigators and detectives have been pursuing leads. As far as the sexual assault case, Pierce is being held on a $500,000 court set bond.

