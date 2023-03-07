East Hartford mayor will not seek re-election to focus on Port Eastside project

Mayor Mike Walsh, a first-term mayor, had declared his re-election campaign three months ago, but has changed his mind.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The mayor of East Hartford announced Monday he will not seek re-election in November, saying he will instead focus on the development of the massive Port Eastside project at Founders Plaza.

Mayor Mike Walsh, a first-term mayor, had declared his re-election campaign three months ago. However, he decided that he could not be mayor and focus on the development of the Port Eastside project and he had to choose one.

“In East Hartford, we’re getting things done by doing it differently!” he said in a memo announcing his decision.

After Nov. 13, Walsh will shift his focus to bring the “worthwhile development to fruition for the benefit of the region.”

“Please understand this is not a newly created job, but a commitment I’m making,” he said. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the community I love with people who are committed to the town’s future.”

The Port Eastside project seeks to demolish parts of Founders Plaza, which has become an eyesore in town, and build new housing, restaurants and an entertainment center. Detailed plans have not been made public. The Founders Plaza area was developed in the late 1960s and early 1970s. There are office buildings and a hotel.

“Because I’ve been a part of municipal government for 40 years, I’ve witnessed important projects fail or be terminally delayed when they lack an appropriate owner or champion. Accordingly, to achieve success, Port Eastside must have a dedicated champion,” Walsh wrote in his memo.

Prior to being East Hartford’s mayor, Walsh served as the town’s finance director from 1998 to 2019. From 2019 to 2021, he served as undersecretary of strategic initiatives and accountability for the Office of Policy and Management.

Walsh’s experience also includes 11 years at CIGNA as the assistant director of financial reporting.

“In a short amount of time, Mayor Mike distinguished himself as one of the most productive mayors in East Hartford’s history and instrumental in advancing strategic initiatives that will continue to positively impact the town for many years to come,” State Rep. Jason Rojas, who represents East Hartford, said in a statement. “He was able to effectively work with town staff, the board of education, council, state delegation and most importantly the public, to ensure that we have the confidence to collaboratively build on the many successes – East Hartford’s future is brighter because of Mayor Mike and I wish him all the best.”

