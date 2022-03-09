East Hartford mill named to State Register of Historic Places

The building is being renovated to house 'Moxie on the Rocks' which will feature adult beverages made in the state

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A former paper mill, currently in the process of being transformed into a “libation library” featuring adult beverages produced in the state, was added to the state’s registry of historic places on Monday.

Officials unveiled a plaque at the former Burnside Paper Mill in East Hartford and officially added it to Connecticut's State Register of Historic Places.

The building, which dates to the Civil War era, housed hydro-powered paper mills. The building last produced paper products in 1976.

"This is a beautiful building with great potential and I wish the founder of Moxi on The Rocks - Tomas Nenortas, the best of luck as he works to make his vision a reality for this facility," said East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh.

Renovations are underway to make space for Moxi on the Rocks, which is described as Connecticut's first "libation library." The business will be dedicated to pouring and selling wines, beers, sodas and spirits created in Connecticut. The owners said they will restore the hydro-power works making it the first hydro-electric powered distillery in the United States.

The mill is located at 87 Church Street in East Hartford. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh and Rick Fattibene of 87 Church LLC attended the ceremony.

