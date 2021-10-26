Pedestrian struck by vehicle in East Hartford, seriously injured say police

Police said a small school bus was in the area at the time but it's not determined whether or not it struck the pedestrian.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday, East Hartford police said.

Police said they were notified of the crash by a passerby who saw the man on the ground by Burnham Street in the area of Delores Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim who was taken to a nearby hospital with reported serious injuries.

Police said a small school bus was in the area at the time, but they can't determine if it was the bus that struck the man. No damage was seen anywhere to the bus and the driver did not recall hitting anything or one.

An investigation is underway and Burnham Street in the area will be closed most of the morning, according to police.

