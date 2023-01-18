x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
East Hartford

East Hartford police investigating pedestrian crash

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pitkin and Main Street.

More Videos

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police are investigating a pedestrian crash on Wednesday night. 

FOX61 confirmed with police that it occurred at the intersection of Pitkin and Main St, shortly before 10 p.m. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

No other information has been confirmed. 

FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Before You Leave, Check This Out