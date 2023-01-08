Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old East Hartford man with dementia

Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have issued an alert for a man with dementia who has not returned home since he went for a walk Saturday.

Robert Abrom, 72, was reported missing by family members. Abrom suffers from dementia and the family said he left his home to go for a walk on Saturday, around 1 p.m. Later that evening, the East Hartford Police Department was notified by the family that Robert had not returned home.

Patrol officers searched the area of his home, located at 380 Park Ave. According to family members, Abrom left the home with no phone or vehicle. Abrom is described as a Black male, 5’7’’, and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, and black boots.

Officers checked Robert’s current address, along with a previous address located on Oxford Drive in East Hartford. A Connecticut State Police K9 unit tracked to the area of Columbus Circle, however Abrom was not located.

Officers are currently following up with the family and conducting a second K-9 track. This investigation is ongoing as officers are continuing to canvass the area in effort to locate Robert

Police are asking for anyone who may have knowledge of Robert’s whereabouts to contact the East Hartford Police Department on our routine line (860-528-4401) as soon as possible.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.