East Hartford police to distribute anti-theft devices to Hyundai, Kia owners

The Club Company is assisting local law enforcement agencies in distributing the anti-theft devices.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford Police will be providing a Club steering wheel lock to Town residents who own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle between model years 2011 and 2022 that are prone to thefts.

Residents of East Hartford can visit the Public Safety Complex to receive their free Club car theft device. All they need to do is provide proof of ownership of their vehicle and a valid ID. The East Hartford Police Department will be distributing the Club devices on a first-come, first-served basis for owners of Kia’s and Hyundai's between 2011 and 2021 until supplies run out.

"Our hope is that by distributing these devices, we can help reduce car thefts in our community and provide peace of mind to car owners." Chief Scott Sansom said.

For more information about the free Club car theft device giveaway, please contact The East Hartford Police Department at 860-528-4401.

