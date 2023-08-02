Local pup to make 'Puppy Bowl' appearance

Moose was a rescue dog in an East Hartford facility and will be featured in the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet airing Super Bowl Sunday

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Everyone is excited for the big game this weekend, especially one family in Durham who will have a member of their family on the field for all the action…and it’s safe to say they'll be having a ball.

It’s arguably the biggest game of the year.

This year, Moose is taking the field.

He’s a star player in the big game, the Puppy Bowl.

"It makes what we do exciting, it's something different and something fun," said Tori Cateni, the co-founder of Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut.

Moose was a rescue dog at Pack Leaders facility in East Hartford.

The shelter submitted dogs to be considered for the Puppy Bowl, a game on Animal Planet that mimics a real football game with two teams and a plush football. Puppy Bowl officials chose Moose for filming.

Meet Moose, or as his new owners call him "Goose!" He's one of the puppies featured in this weekend's Puppy Bowl on @AnimalPlanet and he's from right here in Connecticut! He started as a rescue dog and made it to the big screen. His adorable story tonight on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/1nOEGeQ2f0 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) February 8, 2023

"We go on a field, they have different groups. "It's cute to see them all play, they have a big area where they all relax and eat and play and have treats," said Cateni.

The filming wrapped before his new owners Bernadette and Joe Basiel adopted him into their family, now calling him “Goose”.

They had no idea their new dog would be a huge star until the roster was released and he made the competitive starting line-up for "Team Ruff."

"It's making it very exciting for us and to tell our friends and everything and to have a celebrity in the house," said Bernadette.

"He has a lot of energy, he's a character. He makes us laugh all the time he's definitely a clown," said Joe.

The Basiel's say they’re not really sure if their dog will score a touchdown...but he definitely has the speed.

His parents say he’s having a ball in his new life with his new brother, Huckleberry, and is learning to be comfortable in his home.

While they’re excited for kick-off on Sunday, they’re thankful the Puppy Bowl is spotlighting rescue dogs, reminding people there are plenty of puppies just like Goose that need loving homes in shelters across the country.

"It's good to get the awareness out there, there are a lot of dogs out there to be adopted and different breeds to be adopted," said Bernadette.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet or Discovery+ at 2 p.m. this Sunday.

For more information on Pack Leaders Rescue, click here.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.