East Hartford reinstates face mask requirements at town buildings

The decision comes as the number of COVID infections rises across the state and town.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The town of East Hartford is reinstating its face mask requirement for all town employees and visitors entering town buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes as the number of COVID-19 infections rises across the state and town.

“The number of cases among East Hartford’s residents has more than doubled to an average daily rate of 27 per 100,000 Town population and our lab positive rate is approximately 6 percent,” said Mayor Mike Walsh in a statement. “Because we are seeing a high level of community transmission, we will require employees and the public to wear a mask in all town facilities."

He continued: "Local businesses and organizations are strongly encouraged to implement a masking policy for indoor spaces to reduce the risk of transmission among employees and customers.”

Remote services are available on the town's website and by calling Town Hall at 860-291-7100.

The town of East Hartford will also be holding a COVID vaccine and booster pop-up clinic at Stone Academy Thursday, and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be visiting the site.

Connecticut has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

