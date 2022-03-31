East Hartford launches renters rebate program for eligible residents

Qualifying renters can receive up to $900 back, the town said.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Town of East Hartford is launching its 2022 Renters Rebate program. The application period begins April 1 and provides limited refunds for elderly and disabled renters.

The rebate program comes as many people are still struggling coming out of the pandemic. So far this month, over 1,200 evictions were filed across the state, the highest one month total since the pandemic began.

Qualifying East Hartford residents have to be 65 or older or 100% disabled. Income in 2021 including social security benefits can't exceed $46,400 for a married couple or $38,100 for a single person.

The Director of Health and Social Services Laurence Burnsed said qualifying residents may receive up to $900 back through the rebate program.

"When considering the pandemic, the last couple of years it’s been certainly difficult for individuals when it comes to income and expenses. People may have had a loss of income because of job loss or they might have seen a reduction of their income and a reimbursement program like this applies a little bit of additional assistance," said Burnsed.

The community is providing people ready and able to help walk qualifying renters through the application process.

"We’re also going to be out in the community working with our residents, for example, a couple days we will be at the library where people can set up an appointment for better accessibility as well as our senior center," said Burnsed.

The application period closes in October and the town will send out rebate checks around that time. More information on the program and how to apply can be found here.

--

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.