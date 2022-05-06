Woman killed in crash on Route 2 in East Hartford

Police said the woman was driving in the shoulder next to another car when she swerved into the lane for an unknown reason.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford woman is dead after a crash on Route 2 in East Hartford late Thursday night.

State police said 25-year-old Wanda Figueroa was driving a Jeep on the righthand shoulder of Route 2 eastbound, just past exit 5.

According to officials, for an unknown reason, Figueroa swerved into the lane next to her and sideswiped another vehicle.

The impact caused Figueroa to lose control of the Jeep as it swerved across the highway to the left and collided with the metal beam guardrail on the left shoulder.

Police said the Jeep then drove through the guardrail and down a grassy embankment in the median where it collided with a large tree stump. There, police said Figueroa's vehicle came to a final rest at the bottom of the embankment in the median.

Figueroa was seriously injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said, and was able to drive from the scene.

Any witness to the collision or if anyone has dashboard camera footage of the crash is asked to contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

