16-year-old drowns in East Hartford public pool: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 16-year-old from East Hartford is dead after drowning at a public pool in town overnight, police said.
Police were called to Terry Pool on High Street just after midnight after it was reported that a group of juveniles were inside the fenced area of the property.
While en route to the scene, police learned that someone might be underwater. Officers rushed to the scene and jumped the fence to find other juveniles attempting to pull the unresponsive teen from the pool.
Officers helped and immediately began CPR until East Hartford Fire Department paramedics arrived and continued life-saving measures.
The teen was rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. East Hartford identified the teen as Tresor Booze.
Police said they are treating the incident as a tragic accident. The department said all of the first responders' hearts and thoughts are with Booze's family and friends.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
