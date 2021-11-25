State police seek witnesses in fatal East Hartford crash

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Route 2.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — An East Hartford man is dead after a crash overnight Thursday, state police said.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Route 2 westbound, just east of exit 4. According to police, the driver of the car lost control for an unknown reason.

The car crossed the highway, to the left and struck the guard rail in the median.

The car then came to a final rest on the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The passenger, 20-year-old Quincy Hankerson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email TFC Wilson at john.wilson@ct.gov.

Police also ask if anyone has a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the crash, to also contact investigators.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

