Instructor at Goodwin University charged with sexual assault

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police arrested an instructor at Goodwin University on Monday, charging him with fourth degree sexual assault and breech of peace.

East Hartford Police said they received a complaint from an adult student of Goodwin University alleging Suara Adediran, 74, of Middletown, an adjunct instructor at the University, sexually assaulted the complainant Monday afternoon while on campus.

Police said Goodwin University security officials and police investigated the incident and arrested Adediran without incident. Adediran was charged with Sexual Assault 4th Degree and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond with a scheduled court date of June 17.

Goodwin University said in a statement:

The safety of our students is always Goodwin University’s primary concern. Upon learning of this complaint, the Goodwin University Security Team followed all proper protocols by ensuring the safety of the individual making the complaint, and immediately acted in coordination with the East Hartford Police Department (EHPD). The University continues to cooperate fully with the EHPD and is referring all inquiries on this matter directly to them.

