Investigation underway in East Hartford for suspect involved in state police cruiser break-in

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An investigation is underway in East Hartford Sunday morning for a suspect believed to be involved in breaking into a state police cruiser, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said troopers from Troop H responded around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a stolen car. While nothing was reported stolen, the people inside were believed to be involved in the cruiser break-in.

Troopers found that the stolen car had crashed near Exit 58 on I-84 in East Hartford and a suspect had fled the scene on foot. FOX61 spotted a K9-unit responding to the scene.

State police said the investigation is "active, fluid and ongoing," and they ask everyone to avoid the area while they are conducting their search for the suspect. East Hartford police also said they are assisting.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to this page for updates.

