Suspect arrested for 2 separate incidents in East Hartford: Police

The first incident allegedly involved the sexual assault of a victim, the second involved victims allegedly being threatened with a gun.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man has been arrested after victims from two separate incidents reported him to police within the last two months, both in the area of East River Drive in East Hartford.

Police said Moo Ta, 24, of Hartford was arrested for several offenses including Aggravated Sexual Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and Brandishing a Facsimile Firearm.

The first incident occurred on January 15 when the first victim reported being sexually assaulted by an Asian male, small in stature, driving a burnt orange Dodge Avenger. The victim also reported the suspect used a firearm during the assault.

Then on February 15, victims reported a similar incident where the suspect, also an Asian male with a small stature, drove them from Hartford to East Hartford in a burnt Orange Dodge Avenger. The victims said once they were in East Hartford, the suspect used a firearm, told the victims he was a police officer and ordered them out of the vehicle.

In this incident, there was no reported assault.

Police said that they worked collaboratively to identify Ta, and received a confession.

Ta is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.

