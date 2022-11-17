Middlebury woman killed in East Hartford crash

Her car hit the back of a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Middlebury woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 84.

Nicole Gabelman, 32, of Middlebury, was driving in the left lane on I-84 Eastbound prior to the Exit 56 off-ramp.

State Police said for an unknown reason, Gabelman lost control of her car and it veered across the right lane of travel into the right shoulder.

Her car collided with the rear end of a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the highway.

Gabelman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This case remains under investigation. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov. Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving in the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR Dean.

