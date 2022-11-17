x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
East Hartford

Middlebury woman killed in East Hartford crash

Her car hit the back of a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.
Credit: FOX61
East Hartford crash backup

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Middlebury woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 84.

Nicole Gabelman, 32, of Middlebury, was driving in the left lane on I-84 Eastbound prior to the Exit 56 off-ramp.

State Police said for an unknown reason, Gabelman lost control of her car and it veered across the right lane of travel into the right shoulder.

Her car collided with the rear end of a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the highway. 

RELATED: New Haven Firefighter laid to rest

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Gabelman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

RELATED: Lt. Governor's brother injured in Guilford bicyclist crash, suspect arrested

This case remains under investigation. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov. Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving in the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR Dean.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

East Hartford students start new school year with visit from Lamont

Before You Leave, Check This Out