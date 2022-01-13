Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford: PD

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Thursday evening.
Police said it happened on Burnside Avenue, and the pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle has been pronounced dead.
The driver is cooperating with police, officials said.
The area is closed for the ongoing investigation.
No other information has been confirmed at this time.
