East Hartford

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford: PD

The driver is cooperating with police, officials said.
East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Thursday evening.

Police said it happened on Burnside Avenue, and the pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle has been pronounced dead.

The driver is cooperating with police, officials said.

The area is closed for the ongoing investigation.

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

