State regulators deny Faro's liquor license renewal

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The renewal of a liquor license for an East Hartford bar has been denied by the Liquor Control Commission (LCC).

The state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) released the decision Wednesday.

A hearing was held in December 2022 for whether Faro Restaurant and Lounge on 212 Burnside Ave. can renew its liquor license, and there was testimony from neighbors and residents that recounted complaints from the last three years.

Neighbors testified that "loud music, excessive traffic, and parking problems" was a disruption and an invasion of privacy.

It was also brought up that during an LCC inspection last summer, minors were found drinking and loitering at the bar.

Laurence Burnsed, the Dir. of Health and Social Services for the town, noted that Faro had its food license taken away due to the use of hookahs on the property, which violated state law, according to the LCC.

Police in East Hartford responded to more than 250 calls for service to Faro over the last three years, according to DCP.

