Stone Academy students demand solutions after school's abrupt closure

For one student who was set to graduate in six months, her dreams were shattered and her future is unclear

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Former Stone Academy students made their voices heard Monday in East Hartford nearly a week after the school's abrupt closure.

Each of the more than 800 impacted students is processing the news as their futures are up in the air.

"I think it took a while for things to feel real and now I’m at the point where it’s devastating," said Casey Tammaro, a former student.

For Tammaro, her dreams were shattered and her future is unclear. The Enfield resident was set to graduate from Stone Academy in just six months

"I had good grades I had straight A’s, the 99th percentile on every ATI test. I worked hard. I was smart enough to do this but that didn’t matter," said Tammaro.

She graduated from school as a medical assistant 10 years ago and took a chance to make more of an impact on patients.

"I worked really hard. I was in a good spot, good money, good benefits. I worked in urgent care during the pandemic. All I did was help COVID patients. I gave it up because I thought I could make more of a difference and now I’m in a worse position, I would have been had I never come here," said Tammaro.

She said the school's closure leaves her at a standstill with her education and every aspect of her life.

"I want people to realize what I gave up to be here. It wasn’t just a professional dream, I have personal dreams. I’m almost 30 years old. When I graduated I was going to get married and have a baby and now those things are pushed off," said Tammaro.

Now, she and her classmates are demanding not only answers but real solutions.

"I want action. I want to know what’s happening with my future. I worked hard to be here. I deserve to know and people need to be held accountable," said Tammaro.

The state's Office of Higher Education is holding a fair from February 27 to March 1 in Hartford where impacted students can explore other options and learn about loan discharges, a type of loan forgiveness when a school closes.

