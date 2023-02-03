Store clerk returns fire after shooting in store during robbery: East Hartford police

The suspect shot the store clerk in the back. The clerk returned fire with two of his legally registered firearms, striking the suspect several times, police said.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect has died and another is on the run after an attempted robbery at an East Hartford business, where the store clerk fought back after being shot by one of the suspects.

Two people entered Humble & Paid Co. on 1285 Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday with the intention to rob the store, according to police.

There was a brief struggle between the store clerk and one of the suspects who took out a firearm and shot the clerk in the back, according to police. The clerk returned fire with two of his legally registered firearms, striking one of the suspects several times, police said.

The injured suspect was provided life-saving measures when police arrived on the scene until an ambulance took the suspect to the hospital. The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The store clerk was treated on scene for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower back and was later taken to the hospital.

The second suspect reportedly ran out of the building and has not yet been located.

This is a developing story.

