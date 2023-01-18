East Hartford golfers enjoying the mild winter

This January sees less on skis and more on the tees.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The East Hartford Golf Club would normally be closed this time of year, but this January has brought dozens and dozens of players to the tees.

Alex Capossela, the general manager at the East Hartford Golf Club said, “We can average 45 to 60 golfers a day on the weekends, as long as it’s over 40 degrees.” He then added, “Winter golf is here.”

Playing the front nine at the East Hartford Golf Club, Mike Akka, from Vernon said, “I wasn’t expecting to be here in January. I took advantage of this, and I said, on my day off, I’m playing.”

Fellow golfer John Mascolo made the trip from Sturbridge, Massachusetts to join Akko on the links. Mascolo said, “This is our hobby, we love doing this – when do you expect to ever play in January?”

Paul Flores, who lives in Vernon, took to the tees in short sleeves as soon as the mercury hit 50 degrees. Flores said, “The best part of this is being out here with friends and enjoying ourselves,” then he laughed, “even in January.”

Capossela, who has been the general manager at the East Hartford Golf Club for the past year added, "we will stay open as long as there is no snow on the ground.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.