Warmer temperatures bring golfers back to the green in East Hartford

The General Manager estimated that more than 50 golfers hit the East Hartford Golf Club on Thursday.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A few weeks removed from a Nor’easter that covered the state in snow, folks are swinging again in East Hartford. The East Hartford Golf Club prides itself on making golf available whenever possible, so when temperatures reached over 60 degrees in Connecticut on Thursday, they opened the course up for play.

“We had a little meeting with the team and its playable, so why not?” said Alex Capossela, the new general manager at The East Hartford Golf Club.

Happily making his rounds on the course – in the middle of February – Mike Condon from Farmington said, “It’s an unbelievable treat this time of year. It’s warm, no ice, it’s wonderful.”

After making an approach shot on a front nine green, Norbert Moemeka, originally from Nigeria, now living in West Hartford, smiled and said, “There are no bad shots in golf, period, not in February.”

Capossela estimated that more than 50 golfers hit the East Hartford Golf Club – a good number for Feb. 17.

“We’re hoping that the weather holds up for us and we get an early start on the season,” Capossela added.

After hitting a drive down the seventh hole fairway, Bill Rulon, from Windsor, said, “This is more than fantastic, we have been doing indoor golf but it just doesn’t compare.”

