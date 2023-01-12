Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

Police found that Luis Toro-Vargas had shot a woman, and two minors were inside the home at the time.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside.

East Hartford police were called to a home on Lafayette Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person shot inside the home during a domestic violence incident.

Police found that Luis Toro-Vargas had shot a woman, and two minors were inside the home at the time.

Police made contact with Toro-Vargas over the phone and were able to negotiate him out of the home. He was then taken into police custody without incident.

Both children were unharmed, police said.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of one gunshot wound to the sternum, the bone in the front center part of the chest. She is stable and alert, police said.

Toro-Vargas was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm, fisk of injury to a minor, threatening, and criminal mischief.

He is being held on a $1-million bond.

This was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public, police said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.