Car, tractor-trailer crash in East Windsor causes heavy traffic delays Friday morning

A car struck the truck Friday morning as it lost control during a curve in the road. Both drivers were not severely injured in the crash.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer early Friday morning caused a heavy backup during rush hour in East Windsor.

State police said that the truck and a Volkswagen Jetta were both driving south on Interstate 91 in the area of exit 45.

The truck was driving in the center lane out of three while the Jetta was merging from the center lane into the left lane. According to officials, the Jetta lost control as they rounded a right curve in the highway. As it lost control, the Jetta crossed into the center lane and struck the left side of the tractor-trailer.

The truck then lost control as well. It struck the left side concrete barrier, then traveled over the center median, hitting a light, and came to a stop straddling the shoulders of both the north and southbound sides. The Jetta was pushed between the truck and the barrier.

The crash caused the truck to jack-knife and spill fuel and debris. Multiple lanes on either side of the highway were closed for clean-up.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for evaluation. The driver of the Jetta also reported minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

State police said the driver of the Jetta was found at fault for the crash and was issued an infraction of failing to maintain proper lane.

