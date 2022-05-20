Fire at Enfield auto business closes Route 5

At this time it's unknown what started the fire, or if there are any reported injuries.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield Street (Route 5) in Enfield is closed between Elm Street and Brainard Road.

The closure comes as crews battle a fire in the area of the Artioli Chrysler Dodge Ram center on Freemont Road.

At this time it's unknown what started the fire, or if there are any reported injuries.

The smoke could be seen in surrounding neighborhoods.

This is a developing story.

