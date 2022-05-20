x
Hartford County

Fire at Enfield auto business closes Route 5

At this time it's unknown what started the fire, or if there are any reported injuries.

More Videos

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield Street (Route 5) in Enfield is closed between Elm Street and Brainard Road. 

The closure comes as crews battle a fire in the area of the Artioli Chrysler Dodge Ram center on Freemont Road.

The smoke could be seen in surrounding neighborhoods.

Credit: Jon Calderone
Credit: Jon Calderone

This is a developing story.

